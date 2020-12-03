Video: Arteta talks up Martinelli’s passion but calls for patience

Mikel Arteta has hailed Gabriel Martinelli‘s presence in the squad, and attitude to training, but urges for ‘patience’ on his rise.

The Brazilian made a huge statement in his debut season with the club, despite joining from the lowly fourth tier in Brazil.

Martinelli unfortunately suffered a long-term injury in June, and has been absent with a knee injury since, but it is hoped that he will be able to feature in the Premier League 2 at some point in December.

Mikel Arteta calls for patience on Gabriel Martinelli's return. Has the team missed the Brazilian this term? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dQMJsRb1Br — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 3, 2020

Could Martinelli play a key role in the remainder of our season?

