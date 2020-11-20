Video – Arteta tells Aubameyang to move on after airport mix-up

There was a big kerfuffle over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having to sleep at the airport until 5.30 am while on international duty with Gabon, with accusations flying all over the place.

Gabon actually lost that game 2-1, but Mikel Arteta played down any lasting damage to our star striker, and the boss advised Aubameyang to take it on the chin and put it down to experience.

He certainly doesn’t see worried about it!