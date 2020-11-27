Video – Arteta tells Smith-Rowe and Balogun to be patient…

It was great to see Emile Smith-Rowe and Folarin Balogun combine for Arsenal’s third goal against Molde last night, but they are still a long, long way from becoming Arsenal first-team regulars with the vast experience already in Arteta’s first team.

Youngster’s like Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah have had to fight their way into Arteta’s first team plans, and the boss thinks that these two young stars also need to be patient and prove themselves regularly first.

This is what Arteta said…