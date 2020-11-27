Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Arteta tells Smith-Rowe and Balogun to be patient…

It was great to see Emile Smith-Rowe and Folarin Balogun combine for Arsenal’s third goal against Molde last night, but they are still a long, long way from becoming Arsenal first-team regulars with the vast experience already in Arteta’s first team.

Youngster’s like Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah have had to fight their way into Arteta’s first team plans, and the boss thinks that these two young stars also need to be patient and prove themselves regularly first.

This is what Arteta said…

  1. Grandad says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Having qualified for the next stage of the Europa Cup an opportunity exists to play ESR and Balogun in the matches against Rapid Vienna and Dundalk .Unless they are given a chance to play in the first team, how can they “prove themselves”?

  2. Sue says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    Have to take their chance when it arises, just like they did last night!! With these youngsters how bright is our future?! Excited 😊

    Mari is back and playing for the U23s, alongside Chambers and Saliba… Currently 1-0 up 👍

    1. Foluso_1 says:
      November 27, 2020 at 7:48 pm

      Where can I watch this game?

      1. Sue says:
        November 27, 2020 at 7:53 pm

        Try Derby County’s website…

  3. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    They should be starting EL games, they can’t prove themselves while being given 20-45 mins a month.

