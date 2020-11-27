Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arteta thinks Nelson is playing himself into Arsenal’s starting XI

It seems that Mikel Arteta was extremely impressed with the performance of Reiss Nelson against Molde, and the boss seems to be seriously thinking that he could be ready for a few games in the Premier League.

Arteta thinks that Nelson would be perfect on the wing, and considering the performances from Willian and Pepe this season, perhaps it won’t be very long until he gets his big chance….

1 Comment

  1. zamind says:
    November 27, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Nelson works harder than Pepe and Willian in his defending game.
    His speed is good too.
    He needs to improve on two aspects.
    Going to meet a pass and not waiting for the ball to reach him, secondly Knowing when to pass the ball
    to his team mates, he delays his passes, and they are not quality including corner taking.

