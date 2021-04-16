Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta updates on Auba’s Malaria scare

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after Arsenal’s victory over Slavia Prague last night, and updated fans on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s recovery from Malaria.

The striker revealed to his Instagram followers that he had been hospitalised after contracting Malaria on international duty, ahead of yesterday’s fixture.

The manager can now reveal that Auba is back home as he continues his recovery, with the player himself expecting to be back training and playing in no time.

I’m not expecting him to be back in the squad for Sunday’s clash with Fulham, but it is a relief to hear that he appears to be making a speedy recovery.

