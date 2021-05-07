Video: Arteta urges his players to ‘show how much we care’

Mikel Arteta has told his players to go out on Sunday against West Brom and show the Arsenal fans how much they care.
The Gunners have little to play for after their Europa League exit last night, but the players still have an extremely outside chance of reaching Europe with a climb up the Premier League table.
West Brom will be their opponents come Sunday, and the managers has urged the players to show everyone that they do care after some criticisms this week.
Arteta is quizzed if his Arsenal players will be motivated to come out again on Sunday with West Brom waiting 🤔🤔🤔
Will the players heads be gone this weekend? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nZ7MQBEA7b
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 7, 2021
Do the players have something to prove ahead of the summer window?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Season is pretty much done, HUGE disappointment from the top down. Players underperforming (Saka and Tierney exceptions), regression in the squad, Arteta showed he’s out of his depth, and management remains unambitious and indifferent to the situation.
I for one will be glad to see an end to this year, and I’m hoping more for a managerial change than anything else in the transfer window.
Oh yeah of course beat West Brom and all is forgiven! I woke up today with the smallest expectation that Kroenke would do the right thing and give Arteta the boot after all he owes the fans something… But nope Arteta is still in a job and that is just a slap in the face to us fans and further proves the club has absolutely zero ambition and hasn’t a clue what they are doing! He has massively failed and his football is horrific I won’t be watching any further games with Mikel Arteta in charge.
Too little too late, season is over, its been crap and Arteta, you are to blame, please go!
I think WBA will win anyway, we aren’t that good anymore, our football stinks. The prospect of WBA Playing Arsenal and enjoying the game whatever is just not appealing anymore, its the levels we are at and the football match isn’t important anymore anyway.
Reggie, at least you are and have not been blaming anyone else for MA’s failings.
I know your views on both AW and UE and, at last, we have someone who does not try to hide behind anyone else’s time at the helm.
This mess is completely down to MA, who has had a free path since the start of the covid situation.
I remember saying that he needed a older and wiser head to help him out, but instead he took on the same level of responsibility that an experienced manager like AW couldn’t handle in his last 18 months at the club.
Once our fanbase stop trying to excuse his mistakes by blaming others, then we can discuss where MA went wrong.
Joe willock is playing his best football away from Arsenal and scored again Reggie what does that say about Arteta ? At what low point does Arsenal have to reach before peps cone boy is sacked ?
Maybe he’s truly concerned about his chances of retaining his position at our club or why else would he even have the nerve to seemingly imply that this whole situation could somehow be rectified with a win against West Brom…maybe he has to prove to ownership that he hasn’t lost the room…I still believe that our best bet for his dismissal at season’s end is if the toxicity surrounding the club, regarding the now defunct SL, continues when the fans return in the final couple of weeks, which might lead to a “wag the dog” firing ploy
👍👍