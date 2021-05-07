Video: Arteta urges his players to ‘show how much we care’

Mikel Arteta has told his players to go out on Sunday against West Brom and show the Arsenal fans how much they care.

The Gunners have little to play for after their Europa League exit last night, but the players still have an extremely outside chance of reaching Europe with a climb up the Premier League table.

West Brom will be their opponents come Sunday, and the managers has urged the players to show everyone that they do care after some criticisms this week.

Arteta is quizzed if his Arsenal players will be motivated to come out again on Sunday with West Brom waiting 🤔🤔🤔 Will the players heads be gone this weekend? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nZ7MQBEA7b — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 7, 2021

Do the players have something to prove ahead of the summer window?

Patrick