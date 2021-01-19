Video: Arteta urges his side to continue to improve after run of form

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal’s players to maintain our run, and continue to improve.

The Gunners continued their fine run of form with another win last night, making that four wins and a draw since Christmas Day, and we appear to be very-much back on track this season.

The hard work is still to come however, with the likes of Southampton, Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa our next four opponents in the top division.

Arteta admits that is easier to work when the team is winning, but needs further improvement from his side.

Arteta calls for his Arsenal team to maintain their impressive run as confidence grows. We have a tough run of fixtures coming up so hopefully the team can carry on improving 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/J9Lw7LCMMx — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

Patrick