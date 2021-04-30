Video: Arteta urges Nicolas Pepe ‘to continue’ with his hard work

Nicolas Pepe scored from the penalty spot last night to give Arsenal hope of reaching the final of the Europa League, and manager Mikel is hoping he can continue his form.

The Ivory Coast winger has struggled to hold down a regular starting role this season, with a host of rivals in competition for places, but his performances lately have been impressive.

Pepe’s minutes have come with certain teammates having been sidelined with injuries, but I don’t think anyone would be surprised if he was to hold onto his place with others returning to availability.

Does Pepe deserve to be starting at present despite who else is available?

Patrick