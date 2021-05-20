Video: Arteta ‘very positive’ on what Pepe will bring to the team moving forward

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on Nicolas Pepe’s recent improvement for Arsenal, and the manager insists that he has the mentality and the ability to be a hit in North London.
The Ivory Coast international was previously hailed as an expensive flop, but with 37 goals and assists since joining the club two summers ago the slander has certainly dumbed down in recent months.
The manager now insists that he has the right mixture of ability and mentality to become key for the club moving forward.
'It's in his mindset' 👀👀👀
Arteta praises Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe who has shown him that he has the mentality and ability to become a key player at the club 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lBPyxQ0dUy
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 20, 2021
Do some fans still grimace when seeing his name in the starting line-up?
Patrick
With right tactics and coach im sure he will succeed, but not with Arteta here.
Nicholas Pepe was superb yesterday but following his antecedents, will be average in d next 2 or 3 games..
He showed he has some quality but overall, he has to work on his speed, dribbling and shooting!!
He should to be tricky like Salah, Mahrez, or Saka..
He is not a European, so he has d whole of June/July to improve on his abilities!!
With him, Am still not convinced, honestly..
No people on this site still favour Zaha to Pepe or wish we had bought Zaha instead?
Do people*
Zaha is grossly over rated, compare him to Pepe this year and what did he do in game compared to Pepe. Pepe MOM for me. Zaha is a palace player only.