Video: Arteta wants more of his Arsenal players to test the goalkeeper

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he wants more players to take on shots and challenge inside the box after Martin Odegaard showed his quality with his goal last night.

The Gunners went onto win 3-1 after youngster Odegaard opened the scoring with a fine strike from just outside the box, and the manager wants to see more of the same from Willian (and possibly Emile Smith Rowe but Arteta’s pronunciation isn’t clear 18 seconds into the video…)

Which player is the manager trying to name? It personally sounds like ‘Damian’ to me, but as far as I’m aware we don’t have a Damian…

Patrick

Tags Martin Odegaard mikel arteta

  1. jon fox says:
    March 12, 2021 at 2:01 pm

    “THE SAME WITH EMILE”! I presume your “Damian” was when he said Emile. Though it DID sound more like Demile than Emile.

    Reply

