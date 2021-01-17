Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta wants to focus on the positives despite injury absences

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to focus on the negatives despite losing both Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari to injury ahead of Newcastle.

The Gunners are boosted by the return of both Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey for the clash with the Magpies, but lose two key players who have been instrumental in our return to form in recent weeks.

Both Mari and Tierney played every minute of our three PL wins since Christmas, and will no doubt be a loss, but our squad should have more than enough strength to deal with their absences.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs