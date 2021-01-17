Video: Arteta wants to focus on the positives despite injury absences

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta doesn’t want to focus on the negatives despite losing both Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari to injury ahead of Newcastle.

The Gunners are boosted by the return of both Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey for the clash with the Magpies, but lose two key players who have been instrumental in our return to form in recent weeks.

Arteta just wants to focus on the positives for Arsenal with Partey & Gabriel Magalhaes back in contention, while both Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari are ruled out for tomorrow's clash 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sHzgxcZql2 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 17, 2021

Both Mari and Tierney played every minute of our three PL wins since Christmas, and will no doubt be a loss, but our squad should have more than enough strength to deal with their absences.

