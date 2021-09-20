Video – Arteta’s view of Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Burnley

Going to Burnley’s tiny little ground of Turf Moor was always going to be a tough one for Arsenal, especially with Arteta desperate for points to take us a little further up the table.

It may have come down to just one piece of brilliance from Martin Odegaard on the half hour mark, but in the end it is the points that matter.

After the toughest start to the season for 50 years, Mikel Arteta could not have been more pleased to come away with the points, but he was also very happy with the loyal travelling supporters who were brave enough to come to such a daunting venue.

Onwards and Upwards!

