Video – Arteta’s view of the Luiz and Jimenez collision

It was only a few minutes after the start of the game between Arsenal and Wolves when a corner came in from Hector Bellerin, and David Luiz and Raul Jimenez both went to head it very strongly and ended up knocking each other out.

The Arsenal physio allowed David Luiz to carry on, but poor Jimenez was stretchered off and took no more part in the game.

Mikel Arteta wishes the Wolves man well and gives his thoughts on the clash of heads…