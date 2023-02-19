Video – Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal Highlights – What a game! What a finish…

Well, we are used to Arsenal giving us heart attacks, and they certainly made us suffer yesterday. Twice we allowed lowly Aston Villa to take the lead, and twice we managed to peg it back to even stevens, but once the 90 minutes were past most Arsenal fans had resigned ourselves to our fourth game without a win.

But then, in the 93rd minute, the “Chelsea reject” Jorginho popped up with a rocket shot which bounced of the bar and incredibly bounced of Martinez’s head and into the goal. Cue the mad celebrations!!!

Adding a fourth was just the icing on the cake, but i can say this will be a game we’ll remember for a long, long time…

COYG!

