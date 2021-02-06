Video: Aston Villa strike early thanks to early Arsenal error

Aston Villa have opened the scoring early this afternoon, with Ollie Watkins punishing Arsenal early on.

The Gunners have barely warmed themselves into the matchup yet, but already trail thanks to Watkins goal inside the opening two minutes.

Arsenal have plenty of time to get themselves back into the matchup, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to star from the bench, but we will need to get ourselves organised before we fall further behind this aftnoon.

Patrick