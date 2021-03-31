Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Auba shows off his skills in ahead of Liverpool clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks highly confident in training as he prepared for Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool this weekend.

The Gabon international is back training with his club after helping his country to qualify for the 2022 AFCON with a goal.

In training yesterday he appeared to be exuberating confidence with his new haircut in tow, and this skilful goal to end the shooting drill will excite fans ahead of such a big game this weekend.

Can Aubameyang’s confidence rub off on the team as we go in search of a fourth win in five attempts with Liverpool?

