Video – Aubamameyang beaten to Goal of the month by a screamer from Iwabuchi

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked like a certainty to win Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for August with the best of his hat-trick against West Brom, but I failed to take into account the Arsenal Womens team, who managed to find the net 16 times in the opening month of the season.

But Auba still made it into second place while the winner with 63% of the votes was Mana Iwabuchi with a similar strike but from a much more difficult angle.

Anyway, Arsenal have kindly put a video of the top three on their official Twitter account….

Enjoy!