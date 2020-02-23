Video – Aubameyang and Leno after match interview following 3-2 win over Everton

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds fantastic Bernd Leno display.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno were interviewed following the exciting 3-2 win over Everton and this clip is all about the performance put in by the German keeper.

Leno was in brilliant form yet again with a string of excellent saves and clearances from the keeper. Aubamayeng made it clear what Leno means to the team, however, our number one was modest and was happy that Arsenal won regardless of his own contribution.

This video comes courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account.

"We're always happy to have him!" 😅 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno discuss the performance of the #AFC 'keeper! 🧤 Is he one of the best in the Premier League? 💭 pic.twitter.com/Skf00yfCTe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 23, 2020

