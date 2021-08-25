Video: Aubameyang cleans up for a second time to double Arsenal’s lead

Arsenal have moved 2-0 over West Brom on the strike of half-time thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have been dominant in possession from kick-off, although the defence was being put under pressure in the opening moments, but it has been plain sailing since the opening goal.

Aubameyang was blessed with cleaning up with a tap-in 17 minutes into the match, and added a second when Nicolas Pepe’s placed effort ricochets off the post into the path of the forward.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Auba will surely have his eye on the hat-trick now, although Arteta may have to consider safeguarding some players ahead of our clash with Man City this weekend.

