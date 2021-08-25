Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang completes the hat-trick with the goal of the game (thus far)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has celebrated his first start of the season with a hat-trick to put his Arsenal side 5-0 up over West Brom.

The Gabon international scored both of the first two goals of the match in the opening 45 minutes, and completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute.

It has been a fine performance all round since the first goal, although the defence was being pressured in the opening 15 minutes, but it is all one-way traffic at this point, and we are asking ourselves how many more there could be.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Hat-trick Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang West Brom

  1. Stephanie says:
    August 25, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    Awesome night for Aubameyang. Hopefully this builds his confidence

