Video: Aubameyang doubles our lead as Spurs crumble around us

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Arsenal into a 2-0 lead over Tottenham, thanks to some lovely interchanging between the forward and Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners are in red-hot form this afternoon, and our noisy neighbours are far from it, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we were to add a third before the break.

Spurs look like they are trying to get their manager sacked personally, and that could well be the reality after seeing their recent performances.



Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Let’s make a statement here and smash these Spurs.

Patrick