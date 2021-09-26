Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang doubles our lead as Spurs crumble around us

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Arsenal into a 2-0 lead over Tottenham, thanks to some lovely interchanging between the forward and Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners are in red-hot form this afternoon, and our noisy neighbours are far from it, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we were to add a third before the break.

Spurs look like they are trying to get their manager sacked personally, and that could well be the reality after seeing their recent performances.


Let’s make a statement here and smash these Spurs.

Patrick

2 Comments

  1. Bob says:
    September 26, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Here comes Arteta’s Arsenal

  2. Val says:
    September 26, 2021 at 5:10 pm

    WOW opening 37mins is just WOW

