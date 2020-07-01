Video: Aubameyang doubles tally as Arsenal run away with three points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal of the day to put the Canaries to the sword, leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League table with very few matches remaining.

Arsenal have moved into a 3-0 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining, and have surely wrapped up the win this evening.

These points will see our side leapfrog Tottenham, Sheffield United and Burnley in the division, and keep us within a shout of finishing with qualification for Europe for next season.

Ball on a plate. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not miss chances like this! ⚡️ The Arsenal marksman bags his second goal of the evening 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X9uzeDctbl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020

Can Arsenal build on this display to finally kick on and challenge for the top six?

Patrick