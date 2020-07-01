Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang doubles tally as Arsenal run away with three points

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal of the day to put the Canaries to the sword, leaving them rock bottom of the Premier League table with very few matches remaining.

Arsenal have moved into a 3-0 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining, and have surely wrapped up the win this evening.

These points will see our side leapfrog Tottenham, Sheffield United and Burnley in the division, and keep us within a shout of finishing with qualification for Europe for next season.

Can Arsenal build on this display to finally kick on and challenge for the top six?

Patrick

