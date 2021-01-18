Video: Aubameyang doubles tally but VAR threatened to cancel

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may well have fired himself back into form with a confident brace against Newcastle this evening.

The forward had scored once in his previous nine Premier League matches before today, the equaliser against Southampton last month, but could well be back to confidence after today.

Having missed a sitter in the first-half, he opened the scoring early into the next 45, and made no mistake to put his chance away when Cedric Soares JUST manages to keep the ball from going over the line for a goal-kick.

Arsenal are flying. 🔥 Aubameyang slots home his second goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/8gpbD3oKRh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2021

Will the real Auba now stand up and be counted?

Patrick