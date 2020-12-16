Arsenal News Latest News

Video- Aubameyang finally scores and Arsenal are level

It finally happened! After over 13 hours of open play Arsenal have finally got a goal, and thankfully Aubameyang has also broken his long goal drought.

But it was all down to young Saka who retrived the ball on the halway line and ran through the Saints defence, A swift one-two saw it on its way into his patyh but Aubameyang got there first and slotted it home.

Can we get another one??

Posted by

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Mrcool says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Apart from that goal, Auba didn’t contribute anything.

    MA should bench him on Saturday, his performance today (apart from the goal) is not encouraging for a team captain.
    Perhaps he needs some rest.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      December 16, 2020 at 8:42 pm

      Team captain is a weight too heavy
      He isn’t up to it – it’s not in his personality

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs