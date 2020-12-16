Video- Aubameyang finally scores and Arsenal are level

It finally happened! After over 13 hours of open play Arsenal have finally got a goal, and thankfully Aubameyang has also broken his long goal drought.
But it was all down to young Saka who retrived the ball on the halway line and ran through the Saints defence, A swift one-two saw it on its way into his patyh but Aubameyang got there first and slotted it home.
Can we get another one??
AUBAMEYANG GETS HIS GOAL!
The @Arsenal striker ends his scoring drought to equalise 👊#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/cN4zdes15I
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Apart from that goal, Auba didn’t contribute anything.
MA should bench him on Saturday, his performance today (apart from the goal) is not encouraging for a team captain.
Perhaps he needs some rest.
Team captain is a weight too heavy
He isn’t up to it – it’s not in his personality