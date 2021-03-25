Video: Aubameyang fires Gabon into a 3-0 lead in AFCON qualifiers

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired Gabon into a 3-0 lead this evening, to close out the win for his side.

The Gunners forward hasn’t been in the brightest form for his club of late, failing to score since he was dropped for the starting line-up against Tottenham for supposed lateness.

He has ended his mini-drought whilst away on international duty, taking a neat touch before smashing it hard and low past his opposing goalkeeper.

Will this help him return to form domestically also?

Patrick