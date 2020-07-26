Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang fires the third in spectacular fashion to keep Golden Boot hopes alive

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired in the third goal of the game, and more importantly, his second of the game to move within a goal of the Golden Boot.

The Gabonese international has scored his 22nd league goal of the season, with a fine bicycle kick to put our side 3-0 up, all-but killing Watford’s hopes of survival.

The Hornet’s will not only have to better Aston Villa’s result, having started the day one goal away from their rivals in the table, but with Bournemouth winning currently they will also need a point as well as a two-goal swing on Villa.

Can Aubameyang catch Vardy to share the boot, or maybe even move ahead on the dramatic final day of the season?

Patrick

