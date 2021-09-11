Video: Aubameyang gets our season underway but VAR made us sweat decision

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored Arsenal’s first league goal of the season to put us 1-0 up over Norwich, but there was fears that VAR was set to intervene.
The Gunners have endured a tetchy affair at the Emirates today, with much of the finishing leaving a lot to be desired, but we are finally off the mark half-way through the second-half.
Captain Aubameyang has found himself in the right place in the right time as Nicolas Pepe and Tim Krul both struggled to get a grip on the loose ball, and our main man was never going to miss from there.
There is still plenty of time for more goals in this, but at present we still look the most likely to add to the tally.
This was a poor Norwich side, we were wasteful in front of goal, this is not going to go away.Arteta is not the right man for the job, this win only extends his time, he is a novice
3 points. Up 4 places. Only going to get better. Another 6 games and we will be top 7
Poor! Poor!! Poor!! Only positives – Tomi, Lokonga, Ramsdale. The team lacks coaching. We are definitely in for another tough ride through this season. The search for a new manager better start now!
My predictions: The woeful doom mongers will go on and on and on until our steady and sure rise in the table will make them look even more ridiculous than they do right now.
Prediction number two is that MA WILL turn our poor start around and that those Gooners who believe in fair play for MA, such as FAIRFAN, GRANDAD, AD PAT, myself and several others, will soon have the last laugh on the dismal Reggies, Logics, Dan Kits, HHs, etc of this site.
I cannot wait, personally.
Oh,and prediction number three – those doommongers will now attack me for writing truth as I see it, which is simply my opinion!
To be clear I never started out wishing MA to be our manager, BUT as a supporter I decided to give him a fair and proper chance, which the majority on here wish to deny him.
You decided to give him a fair and proper chance you never gave Emery? Hope he proves you right.