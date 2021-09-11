Video: Aubameyang gets our season underway but VAR made us sweat decision

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored Arsenal’s first league goal of the season to put us 1-0 up over Norwich, but there was fears that VAR was set to intervene.

The Gunners have endured a tetchy affair at the Emirates today, with much of the finishing leaving a lot to be desired, but we are finally off the mark half-way through the second-half.

Captain Aubameyang has found himself in the right place in the right time as Nicolas Pepe and Tim Krul both struggled to get a grip on the loose ball, and our main man was never going to miss from there.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

There is still plenty of time for more goals in this, but at present we still look the most likely to add to the tally.

Patrick