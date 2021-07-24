Video: Aubameyang hits the crossbar but Chambers last touch sees Arsenal move 1-0 up

Arsenal took on Millwall this afternoon in a behind closed doors friendly, and it was Calum Chambers who was credited with the opening goal, although I’m not sure he knew that much about it.

It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looked like he was about to break the deadlock, with his amazing overhead kick looking to be on target and beating the goalkeeper, but the goal-frame denied our forward, with Folarin Balogun and Calum Chambers finishing off the move.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

We go on to win the match by a 4-1 scoreline, and we will be posting up the remainder of Arsenal’s goals later on today.

Patrick