Video: Aubameyang hits the crossbar but Chambers last touch sees Arsenal move 1-0 up

Arsenal took on Millwall this afternoon in a behind closed doors friendly, and it was Calum Chambers who was credited with the opening goal, although I’m not sure he knew that much about it.

It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who looked like he was about to break the deadlock, with his amazing overhead kick looking to be on target and beating the goalkeeper, but the goal-frame denied our forward, with Folarin Balogun and Calum Chambers finishing off the move.


Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

We go on to win the match by a 4-1 scoreline, and we will be posting up the remainder of Arsenal’s goals later on today.

Patrick

  1. Biscuitbum says:
    July 24, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Nice to see Flo Balogun score a nicely taken goal.

  2. Johnze says:
    July 24, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Any news about chambers contract ? Did we extend him ?! I doubt it while the club said they would never let players go to their last year of contract…

