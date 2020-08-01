Video – Aubameyang magic gives Arsenal the lead over Chelsea

Give him a sniff and he will make you pay and that is exactly what Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has done against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Hector Belelrin ran through the middle like a man possessed and even though he overran the ball slightly, fortune was with Arsenal when the ball fell to Nicolas Pepe who found Aubameyang out on the left. The great man left Kurt Zouma for dead and dinked the ball over the hapless Willy Caballero.

It was sheer brilliance from Auba.