Video – Aubameyang makes training revelation about him and Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that the Gunners often discourage him and Alexandre Lacazette from undertaking extra shooting practise after training.

The strikers are Arsenal’s main goal suppliers and the club has had to rely on them for at least 29 goals this season.

They have been important to Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard looks to rebuild a struggling Arsenal side.

The Gabon attacker, who is also Arsenal captain, won the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season, and he is the second top scorer in the competition already this season.

As a striker, he would have to do a lot of shooting practice during and after training and he has revealed that he is sometimes stopped from practising by the Gunners.

He was speaking to Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, when he made the revelation that he and Lacazette are usually discouraged from practising more.

Aubameyang said: ‘Sometimes we want to (stay behind), but they say go inside.’

Lacazette also claimed that reserve goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez is always happy to stay behind with them for extra practice when they are allowed to stay and shoot more.

Both strikers have uncertain futures at the Emirates as the new transfer window draws close, but the Gunners have prioritised keeping Aubameyang.