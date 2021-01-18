Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang makes up for horror miss with sublime opening goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made up for missing the open goal in the first-half by scoring the opening goal for Arsenal.

The Gunners were very much the better side in the opening 45 minutes, but were unable to break the deadlock, with that man Aubameyang missing our best chances, including once from close-range and an open goal (view it here).

We can put that behind us now thanks to his neatly taken effort shortly into the second-half.

Can the striker build on that effort to kick-start his season?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Newcastle Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

