Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang misses close-range open goal as scores remain tied

Arsenal looked dead certain to open the scoring when the ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he couldn’t find the open goal.

Newcastle will be thanking their lucky stars after they remained level thanks to Aubz miss from close range, to reiterate the star’s woes in front of goal.

Aubameyang has been a shadow of his former self this season, with no known reason for his struggles, and his latest miss will not have helped his confidence.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Newcastle Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    January 18, 2021 at 9:08 pm

    GOAL! AUBA! 1-0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs