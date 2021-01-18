Video: Aubameyang misses close-range open goal as scores remain tied

Arsenal looked dead certain to open the scoring when the ball fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but he couldn’t find the open goal.

Newcastle will be thanking their lucky stars after they remained level thanks to Aubz miss from close range, to reiterate the star’s woes in front of goal.

WHAT A CHANCE 😲 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to have an open goal but hits the post

Aubameyang has been a shadow of his former self this season, with no known reason for his struggles, and his latest miss will not have helped his confidence.

Patrick