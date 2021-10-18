Video: Aubameyang opens the scoring early against Crystal Palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal ahead early into the clash with Crystal Palace, latching onto the rebound from Nicolas Pepe’s strike.

The Gunners have started the match brightly, looking to forward in numbers from the off, and we didn’t have to wait long before we had the ball in the net.

It is the third home game in a row where Auba has got on the scoresheet, and while this was a rebound, it wasn’t the easiest of angles to find the net.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Can we kick on and put our rivals to the sword?

Patrick