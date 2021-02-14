Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Aubameyang opens the scoring early against Leeds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal 1-0 up against Leeds in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.

The Gabon international was given the nod to start centrally this evening, a rare occurrence under Mikel Arteta, but the decision has paid off early.

Interestingly however, Auba is given the ball by Xhaka in the wide-left position, and carries it into the box to place neatly beyond the defence and goalkeeper.


Pictures courtesy of SkySports

I must admit I was expecting a tight clash this evening, but the early goal could well pave the way for a much more one-sided affair.

Patrick

