Video: Aubameyang opens the scoring early against Leeds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal 1-0 up against Leeds in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.
The Gabon international was given the nod to start centrally this evening, a rare occurrence under Mikel Arteta, but the decision has paid off early.
Interestingly however, Auba is given the ball by Xhaka in the wide-left position, and carries it into the box to place neatly beyond the defence and goalkeeper.
🗣️ "That is classic Aubameyang!"
The Arsenal skipper fires the Gunners ahead against Leeds
📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL
📱 Follow #ARSLEE here: https://t.co/szLMmOzEfZ
📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/LWmRuTAt2V
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021
Pictures courtesy of SkySports
I must admit I was expecting a tight clash this evening, but the early goal could well pave the way for a much more one-sided affair.
Patrick