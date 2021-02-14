Video: Aubameyang opens the scoring early against Leeds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal 1-0 up against Leeds in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.

The Gabon international was given the nod to start centrally this evening, a rare occurrence under Mikel Arteta, but the decision has paid off early.

Interestingly however, Auba is given the ball by Xhaka in the wide-left position, and carries it into the box to place neatly beyond the defence and goalkeeper.

🗣️ "That is classic Aubameyang!" The Arsenal skipper fires the Gunners ahead against Leeds 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #ARSLEE here: https://t.co/szLMmOzEfZ

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/LWmRuTAt2V — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021



Pictures courtesy of SkySports

I must admit I was expecting a tight clash this evening, but the early goal could well pave the way for a much more one-sided affair.

Patrick