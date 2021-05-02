Video: Aubameyang puts Arsenal clear ahead of Newcastle

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put Arsenal 2-0 up over Newcastle with under 30 minutes left to play.

The Gunners opted to make eight changes to the starting line-up this afternoon with the Europa League in mind, but that hasn’t stopped us from putting in a strong performance.

Mo Elneny opened the scoring extremely early, giving us a nice confidence boost from the off, and we have dominated much of the matchup.

There hasn’t been too many clearcut chances at either end, but the possession has been pretty comfortable on our front.

Auba has put us 2-0 up around the 65-minute mark however, after a string of unchallenged passes found Martinelli in space out wide, who puts the cross into the 31 year-old to prod home.



Pictures courtesy of Canal+~

Patrick