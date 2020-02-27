Video – Aubameyang puts Arsenal in front

Well it looks like Arsenal are going to go through after Aubameyang scored the most wonderful goal to put the Gunners in front on aggregate in extra time. Surely this will mean we can’t lose?
Check out this bit of skill from Aubameyang after the ball came back in after a clearance from the Olympiacos defenders. It could, or should, be crucial to the final result.
Come on you Gunners!
https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1233156344594751497
Come on surely we can hang on until the end….
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Most ill timed video ever. Wait till the match is over!
They think it’s all over……it is now.
Back to square one.
I didn’t want to believe it, but the truth is that I saw this before the match started.
Big time bottlers