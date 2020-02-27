Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video – Aubameyang puts Arsenal in front

Well it looks like Arsenal are going to go through after Aubameyang scored the most wonderful goal to put the Gunners in front on aggregate in extra time. Surely this will mean we can’t lose?

Check out this bit of skill from Aubameyang after the ball came back in after a clearance from the Olympiacos defenders. It could, or should, be crucial to the final result.

Come on you Gunners!

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1233156344594751497

Come on surely we can hang on until the end….

4 Comments

  1. S says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Most ill timed video ever. Wait till the match is over!

    1. GB says:
      February 27, 2020 at 10:39 pm

      They think it’s all over……it is now.

  2. Gily says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Back to square one.

  3. Gily says:
    February 27, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    I didn’t want to believe it, but the truth is that I saw this before the match started.

    Big time bottlers

