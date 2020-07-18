Video – Aubameyang puts Arsenal one foot into the FA Cup final with second goal

The doomsayers said Arsenal could not do it, they called those of us that predicted an Arsenal win deluded, well, thanks to the magician Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal is now 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final against Man City.

It was a brilliant counter-attack, it started with Kieran Tierney who fed Aubameyang, who was onside and unlike in the first half, Auba did not panic and slotted the ball under the body of Ederson.

At the time of writing this, there is roughly ten minutes left and it is not over until the fat lady sings but she is definitely warming up.