Video: Aubameyang scores Arsenal’s first goal of the season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened the scoring against West Brom at the Hawthorns this evening, giving Arsenal the 1-0 lead.

The Gunners had gone two Premier League matches without scoring, but have taken just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet this evening, and nobody will be shocked to hear it came from Aubameyang.

It was actually Bukayo Saka who got himself into a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box, but the goalkeeper parried his shot into the path of PEA who poked it home.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

With the teams out on the field, there should be plenty more goals on show this evening.

Patrick