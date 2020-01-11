Video – Aubameyang sent off and Palace now in charge

Things have taken a turn for the worse for Arsenal at Selhurst Park, as our goalscorer Aubameyang has been sent off after VAR challenged the refs decision to only award a yellow.

This is a big blow for the Gunners as we not only have to play the last 20 minutes a man down, but Aubameyang is also set to be banned for Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Unbelievable bad luck, and VAR does us no favours….

Watch it here…

Or here….

Updated: January 11, 2020 — 2:15 pm

  1. Leprof89
    Leprof89

    If Pepe had scored the 1st half chance we would be never in this position, every game Laca or Pepe costs us and always we blame defence, this is not rocket science, we need world class forwards to take us to another level, Arteta sorted the defence issue but the strikers bar Aubameyang are all useless

    Reply
  2. Mike
    Mike

    I have not seen such bad officiating for a long time and I am not referring to our red card Ayew committed 5 or six sinical fouls and he goes home without a card and the the eagles right wing was offside in the build up play to their goal go watch it again I just did yet the ref didn’t even refer it enough said

    Reply

