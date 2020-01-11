Video – Aubameyang sent off and Palace now in charge

Things have taken a turn for the worse for Arsenal at Selhurst Park, as our goalscorer Aubameyang has been sent off after VAR challenged the refs decision to only award a yellow.

This is a big blow for the Gunners as we not only have to play the last 20 minutes a man down, but Aubameyang is also set to be banned for Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

Unbelievable bad luck, and VAR does us no favours….

Watch it here…

AUBAMEYANG SENT OFF ❗️😳 pic.twitter.com/jZ8WNF2mGS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 11, 2020

Or here….