Video – Aubameyang shuts his critics up to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been subjected to some criticism over the last few days because of his perceived lack of effort since he signed his new contract. It was nonsense and the great man has proven that once again.

The Gabon international has put Arsenal 2-1 up against the resilient Austrians to complete a quick three-minute turnaround after going one behind.

It could have been so different if the Rapid had taken advantage of another howler from Bernd Leno just a few minutes earlier but clinical finishing is what separates the big boys from the wannabes and Auba is a master of the clinical finish.