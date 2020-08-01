Arsenal News Gooner News

Video: Aubameyang takes full advantage to punish Azpilicueta’s error

Arsenal have levelled proceedings with a sublime penalty kick after Cesar Azpilicueta pulled our star-striker to the floor to gift us the equaliser.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pulled down by Cesar Azpilicueta inside the box after losing his man, and the referee didn’t hesitate in pointing straight to the spot, and giving Chelsea’s captain a timely yellow card.

There was no mistake, and no need for VAR, with the defender clearly pulling the striker to the ground.

The striker stepped up to take the penalty, and made no hesitation in putting the ball in the back of the net, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way in the process.

Can we push on for the win now?

Patrick

