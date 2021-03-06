Video: Aubameyang wastes no time in firing Arsenal into early lead

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken only six minutes to open the scoring against Burnley this afternoon, putting Arsenal ahead early on.

The Clarets were 1-0 victors in the previous clash at the Emirates back in December with Aubameyang’s own goal proving the difference, and he will no doubt be hoping his goal will help his side to put things right today.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making it look easy 😎 A dream start for Arsenal at Turf Moor! pic.twitter.com/QaAZAerao0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 6, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Canal Sport

Could Auba’s early goal set him up to score his second Premier League hat-trick of 2021?

Patrick