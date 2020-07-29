Video: Aubeyang on fire in training ahead of FA Cup final

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be key to Arsenal’s chances of winning the FA Cup final this Saturday when we take on Chelsea at Wembley.

The goalscorer has been a constant threat in front of goal all season, notching up 22 Premier League goals to narrowly miss out on the Golden Boot, and while the league campaign is now finished, he remains in top form ahead of the final.

Check out his best bits below, where you will see him put our defence to ruin in group training.

Will Aubz fire us to glory at Wembley?

Patrick