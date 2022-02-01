Video – Auston Trusty shows why Arsenal signed him

Arsenal’s only confirmed adult signing of the January transfer window is the Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty. Matt Turner (the USA keeper) has been confirmed verbally but is yet to put pen to paper yet).

The 23 year old helped his team win the European Conference League in 2021 and has an excellent defensive record and, as you will see from the video, he is extremely good at sending long balls down the wing.

But it is still not even certain he will be seen in an Arsenal jersey as the official website reported: “Trusty, 23, will stay with the Colorado Rapids until at least the end of the Premier League season in May. The intention then is to loan him in Europe for the 2022/23 season to further progress his development.”

But I have found this video of his skills anyway so that you know what he is capable of….