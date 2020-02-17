Video – Awesome full time celebrations and Sweet Caroline following Arsenal win

Brilliant fan video catches the full-time player celebrations.

This is a fantastic video shot by a fan in the crowd at the Emirates yesterday. Sweet Caroline boomed out and the players were seen hugging each other following their comprehensive win over Newcastle United.

You catch glimpses of Alexandre Lacazette and his sheer joy is there to see. It should also be noted that they did not over celebrate and shook hands and commiserated with their opponents.

It has been a long time coming a video like this and I must say, it is decent quality considering it was done from the stands.

Thanks to Youtuber BazSC6 for posting this up for all Arsenal fans to enjoy that could not make the game.

