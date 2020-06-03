Video: Balague’s update including Aubameyang and four Arsenal targets

Guillem Balague is known as an expert on Spanish football, and gave us a live Q&A on the latest reports, including Arsenal target’s Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez.

The Spaniard was spot-on with his information on Saul Niguez of course, despite the midfielder duping a large number of followers into believing he was set to announce his new club today, but it in fact turned out to be a new development football club that he had a part in setting up, and not a move.

There is strong links with moves for Partey and Dembele in the coming window, and Balague claims that the former is unwilling to sign a new contract, before revealing that there was offers from England last summer.

Dembele is claimed to be unavailable on loan this summer, and Guillem expects him to stay, although he says there is no deal for Coutinho currently.

The biggest news for Arsenal is that the highly respected journalist believes that Barcelona’s interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is over.

If he is correct on the Aubz that could well help us secure a new contract for him, although Real Madrid will be a worry still.

Will Arsenal be able to secure a deal for Partey with the player seemingly interested in a move? Would Aubameyang command a first-team role at Real Madrid?

Patrick