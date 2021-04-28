Video: Balogun on form in training ahead of Villareal clash

Folarin Balogun has been training with the first-team following the announcement of his new Arsenal contract this week.

The forward was left out of the Under-23 clash with Leicester on Monday, and he looks likely to make the squad on Thursday, although that doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to start.

Fans will be exciting by the prospect however, especially after seeing him beat Bernd Leno numerous times in training.

Should Balogun start if neither Lacazette or Aubameyang are 100% ready?

