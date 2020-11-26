Video – Balogun seals the win with Arsenal’s third goal against Molde

It has been quite a comfortable second half for Arsenal and the most satisfying moment must surely be Folarin Balogun getting his name on the scoresheet.
The 19-year-old is currently a contract rebel because he is not getting enough game time, his performance since he came on will have done him the world of good and hopefully, he can force his way into the first team reckoning, it is not as if Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have set the world on fire.
It was a clinical finish from the youngster who turned in the area and put the goal straight down the middle flummoxing the Molde keeper.
A moment Folarin Balogun will never forget 🙌
His first goal for Arsenal on just his second senior appearance!
They really like the look of him at the Emirates 🔴#UEL pic.twitter.com/FpIwurBy3M
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
What about the major part played by ESR in the goal.Does that not merit a mention?
Yes. ESR can unlock defenses in penalty box. Thats the midfield that we have been crying for. His future shines bright. I have been following him for sometime now . He is like our Aaron Ramsey. Glad that we make it 3-0 away.
In recent comments, i told ya Balogun is truly something. He seems like someone in right time right place. How long we have been craving for this type of strikers. Keep your head down and play for your badge BALOGUNNERS!!!
More positive than negatives. Negatives Lacca and Nketiah, positives Pepe, Willock, Nelson, AMN and Cedric. MOM Pepe and a great response from him, hope the rest does him good.