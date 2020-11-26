Video – Balogun seals the win with Arsenal’s third goal against Molde

It has been quite a comfortable second half for Arsenal and the most satisfying moment must surely be Folarin Balogun getting his name on the scoresheet.

The 19-year-old is currently a contract rebel because he is not getting enough game time, his performance since he came on will have done him the world of good and hopefully, he can force his way into the first team reckoning, it is not as if Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette have set the world on fire.

It was a clinical finish from the youngster who turned in the area and put the goal straight down the middle flummoxing the Molde keeper.