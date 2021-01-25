Video – Balogun reminds Arteta of his talents as Arsenal fire blanks against Southampton

There were not many Arsenal fans that were happy with the Starting XI that Mikel Arteta put out against Southampton on Saturday, and most of us were resigned to defeat before the game even started.

Sure enough, a forward line of Willian, Pepe and Nketiah fired blanks against the Saints, but the night before the Arsenal U23s played Brighton and demolished the Seagulls 5-0.

Miguel Azeez opened the scoring with a fantastic shot, but the laurels were won by Folarin Balogun as usual with an excellent hat-trick, including this classic that was tweeted by the Arsenal Academy, while Arsenal were losing to Southampton!

It was bad enough that the Academy badly timed that tweet, but Balogun himself posted the same goal on his own Twitter account, perhaps showing Arteta what he was missing by not picking him for the FA Cup game…..

But no matter, I’m sure Arteta is trying hard to get Balogun to sign that contract….

And here is a little bonus as you can see Azeez’s opening goal as well…

Hopefully we will see these two talents in the Arsenal first team squad very soon…

