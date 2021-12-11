Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Beautiful Arsenal move results in Lacazette opener against Southampton

Arsenal has taken the lead against Southampton in what can only be described as against the run of play.

It was a beautifully put together goal from Aaron Ramsdale to Alexandre Lacazette with half the team in between playing a part.

Arsenal will still have to improve though, they have been woeful up to the goal and Southampton are still very much in this game.

Watch the video below, you will definitely enjoy what you see.

Posted by

Tags Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal v southampton

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Sue says:
    December 11, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Beautiful!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs