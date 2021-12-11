Video – Beautiful Arsenal move results in Lacazette opener against Southampton

Arsenal has taken the lead against Southampton in what can only be described as against the run of play.
It was a beautifully put together goal from Aaron Ramsdale to Alexandre Lacazette with half the team in between playing a part.
Arsenal will still have to improve though, they have been woeful up to the goal and Southampton are still very much in this game.
Watch the video below, you will definitely enjoy what you see.
From back to front ⏪⏩
Arsenal complete a great team move with a goal from Lacazette. pic.twitter.com/QmHHA6y6tf
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) December 11, 2021
#ARSSOU
Arsenal 1-0 Southampton | GOAL! Lacazette. pic.twitter.com/FPEFVBu31f
— FAST GOALS (@IFAST29) December 11, 2021
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Beautiful!!